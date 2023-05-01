Honda expected to make a global reveal of its mid-size SUV in India very soon

Advertisement

Japanese car manufacturer Honda will be unveiling its latest SUV very soon in India. The upcoming mid-size SUV by Honda will be unveiled on June 6, 2023 in India for the Global buyers, reported Autocar India. The SUV will go on sale in India first and then in the global markets. It is likely that the new SUV will be called Honda Elevate.

The new mid-size SUV is codenamed 3US and it offers a design which stands apart from the other SUVs. It will be based on the Honda City platform and will be equipped with 1.5 petrol engine. However, it will not be offered with a strong hybrid engine or a diesel engine at the time of launch. The gearbox option of the 1.5 petrol engine of the SUV will be almost similar to the Honda City 1.5 litre petrol. It is expected to get 6-speed manual and a CVT for the 1.5-petrol. We might expect a hybrid variant in the line-up of the 3US. However, there will not be any chance of a diesel engine.

According to the spy shots, it is clearly seen that the new SUV will offer a proper SUV design (which is unlike the BRV).

The SUV gets a chunky cladding, huge wheel arches and many elements in chrome. The headlamps are quite sharp and are LED in nature. The taillights of the SUV appear quite similar to the new-generation WRV that went on sale in Indonesia.

In the recent years, Honda has been one of the few global brands that has been witnessing a declining sales in India. It is expected that the launch of this new SUV will affect positively to the growth of the company in terms of sales. In the Indian market, the company is expected to give competition to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun etc.