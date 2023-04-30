From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to BMW X3 M40i; these are the cars that will be launched in May 2023

In May 2023, there are some exciting car models that will be launched in India. The models include Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Tata Altroz CNG, Hyundai Exter and many more. We have listed down some popular car models that will be available in May 2023.

Advertisement

Kia Seltos 2023

Just like the current generation of the SUV, Seltos facelift is expected to be offered in two engine options. It will include a petrol engine as well as diesel engine. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine generates 116hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The engine gets 6-speed iMT gearbox as well as 6-speed torque converter automatic. The NA petrol engine is offered in 6-speed manual as well as CVT automatic gearbox options. Both the engines will be accompanied by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that is present in the Carens.

The interior, as well as the exterior of the SUV, will offer decent changes. However, the overall outer shape and structure of the SUV will be quite similar to the current generation.

Tata Altroz i-CNG

The Altroz iCNG is the same as the regular Altroz. The only difference in the exterior of the car include ‘iCNG’ badge on the tailgate.

The Tata Altroz iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback generates 86hp of power and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode. On the other hand, in the CNG mode the car generated 77hp of power and 97 Nm of torque respectively. The engine of the car can start directly in the CNG mode. The Altroz CNG gets dual-cylinder 30-litre tanks which are present under the boot floor.

Maruti Jimny

The Maruti SUV will be powered by a single 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 105PS and 134Nm. While a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is offered as standard, there’s a choice between a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Jimny will be available in two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha. It is rumored that the prices for the Jimny will start around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is expected to be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine. The compact SUV is expected to be offered in manual and automatic transmission. There might be an option for iMT engine too. Report says an additional 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine to be provided for users with an additional powertrain option. The engine is expected to develop 83PS of maximum power and peak torque of 113.8Nm.

BMW X3 M40i and BMW M2

German automaker BMW is expected to offer two automobiles- BMW X3 M40i and BMW M2. BMW X3 M40i SUV will offer a 3-litre twin-turbo inline 6 cylinder petrol engine. The engine churns out 360hp of power and 500Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the BMW M2 will be powered by a twin-turbo inline 6 cylinder engine. It will produce 460PS power and 550Nm on torque.