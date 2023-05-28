Honda Elevate SUV spotted while testing in Japan, to launch in India on June 6

Honda is all set to launch the Honda Elevate in India on June 6 and according to some reports selected dealership across the country have opened unofficial bookings of the SUV. Recently, the mid-size SUV has been spotted while testing in Japan. It is perhaps the first time that the made-in-India Honda car is being tested in Japan (which is Honda’s home country).

According to the spy spots revealed by a tipster on twitter, the Honda Elevate was seen in a fully camouflaged mode. The teased image offers Elevate SUV from the front as well as the back. We can easily spot LED DRLs, sleeker-looking air dams, fog lamps, and faux skid plates. The spy images also offer us a glimpse of side stance of the upcoming SUV. The other parts that are visible in the image include LED headlamps, tail-lamps, dual-tone roof rails, ORVMs etc.

Recently, the company has confirmed to Autocar India that the Honda Elevate SUV will be offered with the firm’s ADAS tech. The ADAS tech offered on the SUV will be called Honda Sensing which will be quite similar to that of the Honda City.

Under the hood, the gearbox of the SUV is expected to be same as that of the Honda city 5th generation. There will be a presence of same gearbox option on the Elevate too. The 1.5 petrol engine of the SUV will be almost similar to the Honda City 1.5 litre petrol. It is expected to get 6-speed manual and a CVT. The engine offers 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque in the City. Honda should also offer a strong hybrid variant just like the City. In that case, the SUV will get a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol strong hybrid unit along with two electric motors.

It is expected that the prices of the Honda Elevate will start from Rs 11 lakh (approx.)and go as high as Rs 18 lakh (approx.).

