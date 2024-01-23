Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India; Gets a starting price of Rs 95,000

Hero has launched the Xtreme 125R in India and the starting price of the motorcycle is Rs 95,000 for the base variant. On the other hand, the top variant of the motorcycle which offers ABS is priced at Rs 99,000. In India, the Xtreme 125R competes with the likes of TVS Raider in India. The motorcycle offers a combination of style along, power with mileage.

The Hero Xtreme 125R is powered by a Sprint-EBT engine that makes 8.5 kW/11.55 PS@8250 rpm. Hero claims that the motorcycle can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.9 seconds and offer a mileage of 66 kmpl. It also offers the i3Sidle stop start system. When it comes to the lighting of the motorcycle. We get an all-LED setup that comes with First-in-Segment Projector LED headlamp with LED Winkers. The instrument cluster is a negative LCD instrument cluster with Gear Position Indicator. We also get Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts.

When it comes to hardware of the motorcycle, we get a 7 Step adjustable Monoshock (by Showa) at the rear. On the other hand, the front suspension is 37mm. the rear section tyre is 120/80 while the front disc brake is 276 mm.

In terms of colour, the Hero Xtreme 125R is offered in three colour options and that include Firestorm Red, Cobalt Blue and Stallion Black.