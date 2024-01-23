Hero Mavrick 440 revealed in India, Pre-bookings to start in February

Hero MotoCorp has finally revealed their most premium motorcycle till date in India. The Hero Mavrick has been revealed and the company will be launching it soon in India. The Pre-bookings of the motorcycle will begin in February. Even though the engine on the Mavrick is same as the Harley Davidson X440, the former is quite different is its own way.

The Hero Mavrick gets a different style and ergonomics as compared to the Harley Davidson X440. In a way, the motorcycle does not look longer as the X440. The Mavrick features a round headlamp, muscular fuel tank with tank extensions, single seat, flat tubular handlebar, sharp tail section and option for alloy/spoke wheels.

When it comes to features, the Hero Mavrick 440 offers full LED lighting, fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, USB-C charging, slipper clutch and much more.

At the heart of the motorcycle, we get a 440cc, oil-cooled engine that produces a 27bhp of peak power and maximum torque of 36Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It is offered with a slip-and-assist clutch. Hero has claimed that the maximum torque is available at 2000rpm.

When it comes to the frame of the motorcycle, the Mavrick uses the same as the X440. However, it offers a 43mm telescope fork instead of USD. The ground clearance is 175mm while both the wheels are of 17 inches. The motorcycle is available in three different variants: base, mid and top. The base variant is offered in white colour and gets spoked wheels. The mid variant gets alloy wheels and is offered in two colours. On the other hand, the top spec variant is offered with diamond-cut alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Mavrick will be sold across India through Hero’s Premia dealer network. The network is expected to grow up to 100 dealerships by June.