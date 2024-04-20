Good news for Mahindra XUV700 buyers! Waiting period of popular SUV reduced to below 2 months

Mahindra’s one of most popular SUV model XUV700, which always had a long waiting period, is now available with a reduced waiting time in India. According to reports, the waiting period of the XUV700 has now reduced to under 2 months.

The SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains with a 5-, 6- or a 7-seater configuration. Most of the variants of the SUV used to have a long waiting period of up to 2 years. Now, the entry-level MX and AX3 variants have a waiting period of around one month, while the range-topping AX7 and AX7 L have a waiting period ranging from 1-1.5 months.

Meanwhile, the highest waiting period is recorded for the mid-level AX5 model instead of the top model. For the mid-level AX5 variant, the waiting period is a little over 1.5 months. Do note that variants equipped with ESP do not have a specified waiting period.

Mahindra XUV700 details

The SUV is packed with Sci-Fi Technology and advanced features with an attractive exterior and interior design. It also features a large panoramic sunroof.

The XUV700 was recently awarded as India’s Safest Car by Global NCAP. The company announced that the their hugely successful XUV700 received the Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award for

being the safest car in India.

The XUV700 comes equipped with ADAS, which includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Brakes, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive cruise Control, Smart Pilot Assist and more. It also has 7 airbags, Driver Drowsiness Detection, Auto Booster Headlamp, and many other safety features.

The powertrain options available on the XUV700 is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 200hp and 380Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine in two states of tune – 155hp and 360Nm in the entry-level variants, and 185hp and 420Nm (450Nm with AT) on the higher-spec variants. Mahindra offers a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox with the powertrain options. The diesel engine also gets an all-wheel drive option.

Mahindra XUV700 price in India and rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a range of Rs 13.99 lakh-26.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It competes with the other SUVs offered in the segment including Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector and others.

