Ford Endeavour along with Ford Ranger spotted ahead of launch in India

The Ford Endeavour is one of the most awaited SUVs in India and its relaunch is expected soon (by 2025). Recently, the Ford Endeavour as well as the Ford Ranger were spotted in Chennai, reported Autocar India. The model that was spotted was Ford Everest Trend and that is the entry-level variant of the SUV.

The new Ford Endeavour will continue to sit on the Ranger pickup’s platform (ladder-frame architecture). It will get a large grille with a horizontal bar in the middle. The SUV gets new Matrix LED headlights with DRLs and inverted L-shaped LED tail-lights. Ford has already revealed that it will be directly importing the Endeavour for the initial period. However, the company will be assembling the Endeavour at the Chennai facility later. As the new generation of the Endeavour shares some underpinnings with the new-gen SUV, production of the new generation will not be tough.

The new Ford Endeavour which is also known as Ford Everest is certain markets gets option for two diesel engines. The Ford Endeavour might get a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel or 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel. The 2.0-litre engine will be available in single-turbo or twin-turbo versions while, the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine will be the same as that of the new Ranger. When it comes to gearbox, the SUV will be available in 6-speed manual and 10-speed automatic. We expect 2WD as well as 4WD to be available in the Ford Endeavour.

Speaking of the Ford Ranger, it will rival the likes of other lifestyle pickups like the Toyota Hilux as well as the Isuzu D-Max. The Ranger is expected to be offered in the same variants as the Ford Endeavour. However, as the lifestyle pickup segment is not much explored in India, Ford must be looking forward to stress on the Ranger.

Price of the new Endeavour (imported) is expected to be around the current Fortuner top variant. The Fortuner costs around Rs 60 lakh (on-road) in some states of India.