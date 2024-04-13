Force Gurkha 5-door model to launch soon, Know what to expect

Force is launching the 5-door model of the Gurkha off-road SUV in India. The SUV will also have a 3-door model. The company has teased the information in its latest teaser on Instagram. For those who are unknown, the Force Gurkha was discontinued when the BS6 Phase II norms kicked in April 2023. This time the company will be bringing the 3-door model as well as the 5-door model for the Indian market.

We expect the launch of the new Force Gurkha in India to be very soon. The Gurkha 3-door and 5-door model have similarity in design and share the same features apart from the number of doors and seating arrangement. However in the teaser we could see only the 5-door model. Both the models are expected to offer the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine.

On observing the teaser video closely we can see that the five door model of the SUV has the same circular headlamps as offered in the 3-door model. A two-slat grille with the Gurkha nameplate is also expected to be offered on the SUV. It is expected that there will be some difference in the front as well as rear bumper design of the car.

The major differences between the 3-door model and 5-door model are expected to be in the seating arrangement. The 3-door model is expected to be a 4 seater model. The back seat passengers can access the seats by climbing through the front left door. On the other hand, the 5 seater model will get more than two seating arrangement. The 5-door model might offer a three rows version or two rows with captain seats at the rear. The seven seater model will be the one with three rows while the six seater will be the one with captain seats. The Gurkha 5-door model will offer a wheelbase of 2825mm that is 425mm longer than the 3-door model. While the alloy wheel design in new, the tyre is expected to be 245/70 R16.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the new Gurkha is expected to be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine along with a 5-speed manual transmission. Even though we do not have any idea about the engine output, the older generation of the Gurkha produced 91hp power and 250Nm torque.

The new model of the Gurkha is expected to be around Rs 1-1.5 lakh more expensive than the older model. Before getting discontinued, the Gurkha 3-door model was priced at Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom).