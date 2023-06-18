Facelifted Kia Seltos Spotted ahead of launch in India, gets a panoramic sunroof

The facelifted Kia Seltos has been spotted ahead of launch in India. It will be offered with some cosmetic upgrades which include a new sunroof. However, the powertrain of the SUV will remain the same as its predecessor. This was the first time that the facelifted Kia Seltos was spotted without camouflage in India.

According to the latest spy image (shared by MotorBeam), we could see the top-spec GT Line trim facelifted Kia Seltos. In terms of design, the updated Seltos looks the same as the global model. From the front profile, the SUV has a refreshed grille as well as bumper. The facelifted Seltos also gets new LED headlights. The rear of the SUV gets L-shaped wrap-around taillamps and an LED light bar connects one end to another. The bumpers are also new and there is a presence of dual faux exhausts.

There is also the presence of a panoramic sunroof as against a single pane sunroof. There is also the presence of ADAS safety features in the SUV. It will also include six airbags as standard, hill-assist control, vehicle stability and much more.

In the interior, the Seltos facelift gets twin-screen layout along with digital instrument cluster. The AC vents are placed under the infotainment. A rotary drive selector is offered instead of a conventional lever.

The facelifted Seltos is expected to get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that will offer 160hp power and 250Nm torque. The turbo petrol engine is expected to get 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 6-speed iMT.

On the other hand, the Seltos will carry forward the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The NA 1.5 petrol engine will offer 115hp power and 144Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will offer 116hp and 250Nm torque.

It is reported that the facelifted Kia Seltos will be launched in the first week of July. The deliveries of the SUV will start after that.