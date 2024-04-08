Electric scooters price hike: Manufacturers including TVS, Vida and Ather increase prices

Electric scooters are quite trendy in India and users from all age groups have a soft corner for them. Using an electric scooter not only saves expenses on fuel but also contributes to less pollution. Well, if you are planning to get an electric scooter you might be disappointed prices of the scooters have increased due to implementation of EMPS (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme) from April 1.

The price hike has been seen across bulk of the electric scooter manufacturers who sell their products in India. We have mentioned manufacturers like Ather, Bajaj, TVS and Vida.

Ather

The Ather 450S which is the most affordable scooter offered by the company gets a price hikes of Rs 16,000. The new price of the scooter is Rs 1.26 lakh. On the other hand, the Ather 450X 2.9kWh and Ather 450X 3.7kWh cost Rs 1.41 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh respectively.

Bajaj

The Bajaj Chetak Urbane, which is the most affordable scooter, offered by the company gets a price hikes of Rs 8,000. The new price of the scooter is Rs 1.23 lakh. On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak Premium costs Rs 1.47 lakh respectively.

TVS

The TVS iQube, which is the most affordable scooter, offered by the company gets a price hikes of Rs 3,000. The new price of the scooter is Rs 1.37 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS iQube S costs Rs 1.46 lakh respectively.

Vida

Vida V1 Plus and the Vida V1 Pro cost Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.50 respectively. While the price hike for the V1 Plus was Rs 5000, the price hike for the V1 Pro was Rs 4000.