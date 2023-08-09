Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 25.91 lakh

Ducati has launched the Diavel V4 supersport bike in India and its’s price is Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Ducati Diavel V4 shares the same engine that is present on the Multistrada V4. However, the performance figures of the engines are different as the one present on the Diavel is quite different. The engine is tuned in a different way and it offers slightly more torque figures.

Ducati Diavel V4 gets an 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine that was earlier introduced in the Multistrada V4. However, the Diavel V4 produces 168hp of power and 126Nm of torque. The power figure is 9hp more than the earlier Diavel 1260 that came with a 1262cc L-twin engine. Out of the four cyllinders, riders can opt to shut down two rear cyliners in order to reduce fuel consumption as well as heating. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox which features a bi-directional quickshifter too.

When it comes to the frame of the motorcycle, we get an aluminium monocoque construction instead of a steel trellis frame. The swingarm is made of single-sided cast aluminium unit while the rear subframe is a steel trellis unit. In terms of suspension we get a 50mm USD fork that offers 120mm travel. When it comes to monoshock at the rear, we get a 145mm travel suspension. Both of the suspensions are adjustable. While the seat height is 790mm, the handlebar is 20mm closer as compared to the previous model.

In terms of design, the Ducati Diavel V4 gets new LED headlight that is accompanied by horseshoe shaped LED DRLs. The alloy wheels get a two-tone diamond cut effect while the tail-lamp consists of small LEDs.

In terms of electronics, the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 gets a 5.0-inch TFT display along with Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, wheelie control and much more. The motorcycle is available in two colour variants- Ducati Red, Thrilling Black. The price for both the colour options is same i.e. Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom).