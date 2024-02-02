Concept model of Tata Nexon CNG unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Tata Motors finally unveiled the concept model of Nexon CNG at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. At the event, this was showcased along with other models like the Nexon EV Dark, Curvv diesel, and more.

With this, the Tata Nexon CNG or the Nexon i-CNG has become the fifth addition to the Tata CNG lineup, once on sale. All the more so, it will be the first one in the country with a turbo-petrol engine and a factory fitted CNG kit.

The Nexon SUV is said to be powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine along with a factory fitted twin cylinder kit. As per repots, the capacity of the CNG cylinders is 60 litres. The make will have a usable boot space of approximately 230 litres.

Furthermore, the Nexon CNG will come loaded with many safety features such as a micro switch, leakage-proof materials, thermal incident protection, single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, auto switch between fuels, modular fuel filter, and leak detection failure.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the Tata Nexon currently offers three powertrain options including petrol, diesel, and the EV.

The other products displayed in Tata’s stall at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 were the Nexon EV Dark, Safari Dark, Altroz Racer Concept, Harrier EV Concept, Safari, Curvv Concept, and recently launched Punch EV.

In other news, the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 began yesterday and will continue till February 3.