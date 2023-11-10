Tata Nexon extends lead over Maruti Brezza in Oct 2023 Sub-4m SUV sales; Kia Sonet records highest

In the bustling sub-4m SUV market, the competition remains fierce, with Tata Nexon solidifying its lead over Maruti Brezza in October 2023. Despite a modest boost in demand attributed to the festive period, the sales landscape is still predominantly dominated by these two formidable contenders, each surpassing the 16,000 sales milestone.

The Tata Nexon experienced a notable month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 10 percent, with 16,887 units sold in October 2023. It’s crucial to highlight that these figures encompass the sales of the Nexon EV as well. The positive response indicates that the refreshed design, enhanced comforts, and new features of the Nexon facelift have resonated well with consumers.

Securing the second position in the monthly charts, the Maruti Brezza maintained its popularity with 16,050 units sold. While its MoM growth stood just under 7 percent, the model has recovered to 27 percent market share, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) improvement of over 8 percent.

The Hyundai Venue emerged as the only other model in the segment to cross the 10,000 monthly sales mark. However, its MoM performance witnessed a slight dip, with a 5.1 percent decrease in sales during October 2023.

The Kia Sonet stole the spotlight with the highest MoM sales growth in October 2023, recording a substantial 30.27 percent increase and selling close to 6,500 units. This surge in demand indicates the Sonet’s appeal to consumers during the festive season.

Maintaining a steady demand during the festive period, the Mahindra XUV300 recorded just under 5,000 units sold in the previous month.

MoM demand for the Nissan Magnite rose by close to 5 percent in October 2023, with just over 2,500 units sold. Meanwhile, its mechanical sibling, the Renault Kiger, saw a nearly 7 percent decline in MoM performance, currently holding a market share of less than 2 percent.

The subcompact SUV space witnessed an overall MoM growth of just over 6 percent, reflecting a moderate uptick in demand during the festive season.