Citroen now offers six airbags as standard across its range in India

French carmaker Citroen has announced that its cars in India will be offered with 6 airbags as standard. All the models of the company will be offered with 6 airbags from second half of 2024. As of now, the company offers 6 airbags only on the C5 Aircross, which is the brand’s flagship model. All other models get just two airbags.

The Citroen C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross will not only get six airbags and will also get other features including ISOFIX seat anchorage as well as rear seatbelt reminder as standard. Currently, the models get ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera. The C3 Aircross will now be offered with hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Citroen is the third car manufacturer after Hyundai and Kia to offer six airbags as standard across its models. It is not surprising to find out that various manufacturers are offering six airbags as standard, as the Indian government is now more concerned towards safety. Even though no rule about the same has come forward, the preparedness from the side of auto manufacturers does not come as a surprise. The addition of added features on the C3 models means that a price hike is around the corner.

Recently, Citroen has launched the C3 Aircross with automatic gearbox option. The company is also planning to launch the electric version of the car at some point this year. Citroen also has the C3X coupe-crossover in its pipeline and it is expected to launch this year itself. Both C3 Aircross EV and C3X will be offered with 6 airbags as standard. The Citroen C3 Aircross has a price tag of Rs 9.99- Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India).