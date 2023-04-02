Bajaj-Triumph 350cc bike likely to launch this year

Bajaj and Triumph are all set to launch their first product in India this year. The upcoming motorcycle will be a scrambler and will fall in the 350cc segment. The scrambler motorcycle is expected to compete with two of the major brands- Royal Enfield and Honda in the Indian Market. The prototype of the bike was spotted while testing in India and we are in awe of it.

Bajaj and Triumph 350cc: Design and features

Even though the upcoming Bajaj Triumph motorcycle shares its DNA from Bajaj and Triumph, it looks more like a Triumph motorcycle than a Bajaj motorcycle with a 350cc engine.

As spotted while being tested, the motorcycle offers a round LED headlamp with a short wind visor. The wheels are alloy while the mirrors are round. The bike also gets knuckle guards, single-seat, mono shock suspension at the rear, and USD forks at the front.

When it comes to safety the motorcycle offers a single disc brake at the rear as well as the front. As far it seems, the motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder engine (350-400cc category) generating a peak power of 35bhp. The exact technical details of the motorcycle and the power output is yet to be revealed by the company.

For the purpose of a scrambler, the motorcycle seems to be very stylish. The bike offers a chrome-finish fuel lid while the seat is single-piece in nature. The double barrel exhaust on the motorcycle adds to the stylish design. The all-black color of the motorcycle is a blessing to the eye.

The price of the motorcycle is expected to be between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh. The pricing of the Bajaj Triumph scrambler will play a major role on the sales figures.

In India, the motorcycle will be a prime competitor of Honda CB300R and Highness, KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310R. The wide availability of Bajaj dealerships across India is expected to be a plus point for the motorcycle.