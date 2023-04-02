Bajaj-Triumph 350cc bike likely to launch this year
Bajaj and Triumph are all set to launch their first 350cc bike in India later this year with double barrel exhaust.
Bajaj and Triumph are all set to launch their first product in India this year. The upcoming motorcycle will be a scrambler and will fall in the 350cc segment. The scrambler motorcycle is expected to compete with two of the major brands- Royal Enfield and Honda in the Indian Market. The prototype of the bike was spotted while testing in India and we are in awe of it.
Bajaj and Triumph 350cc: Design and features
Even though the upcoming Bajaj Triumph motorcycle shares its DNA from Bajaj and Triumph, it looks more like a Triumph motorcycle than a Bajaj motorcycle with a 350cc engine.
As spotted while being tested, the motorcycle offers a round LED headlamp with a short wind visor. The wheels are alloy while the mirrors are round. The bike also gets knuckle guards, single-seat, mono shock suspension at the rear, and USD forks at the front.
When it comes to safety the motorcycle offers a single disc brake at the rear as well as the front. As far it seems, the motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder engine (350-400cc category) generating a peak power of 35bhp. The exact technical details of the motorcycle and the power output is yet to be revealed by the company.
For the purpose of a scrambler, the motorcycle seems to be very stylish. The bike offers a chrome-finish fuel lid while the seat is single-piece in nature. The double barrel exhaust on the motorcycle adds to the stylish design. The all-black color of the motorcycle is a blessing to the eye.
The price of the motorcycle is expected to be between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh. The pricing of the Bajaj Triumph scrambler will play a major role on the sales figures.
In India, the motorcycle will be a prime competitor of Honda CB300R and Highness, KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310R. The wide availability of Bajaj dealerships across India is expected to be a plus point for the motorcycle.