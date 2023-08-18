Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron launched in India; Prices start from Rs 1.14 crore

Audi has launched the Q8 e-tron in India and the price starts at Rs 1.14 crore. The Audi Q8 offers a range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle). The Audi Q8 e-tron can be considered as the facelift of Audi’s first electric SUV i.e. e-tron. It is offered in two body styles- Q8 e-tron SUV and Q8 e-tron Sportback. In terms of trims, the Audi Q8 e-tron is offered in 50 and 55 trims. The bookings of the Audi Q8 e-tron are currently underway for Rs 5 lakh in India.

The Audi Q8 e-tron gets a refreshed grille which has blacked-out grille surrounds and they run under the headlights as well. The lower part of the grille is offered with mesh design. The new monochrome logo of Audi gets a light bar that is designed to project light downwards. The air intakes present on either side of the car are quite large while the bumper is also quite large.

Both the e-tron cars get new designs for 20-inch alloy wheels but the size remains the same.

When it comes to the interior, the Q8 e-tron gets similar interior layout as the outgoing e-tron. The front seats are powered and get ventilation, heating as well as massage features. The dual touchscreen at the center include a 10.1-inch infotainment system and 8.6-inch screen for other internal functions. The Q8 e-tron gets a Virtual Cockpit Plus feature too (which is the digital instrument cluster of the car). Other features offered in the car include 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen speaker system, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and much more.

The Audi Q8 e-tron 55 is offered with an 114kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle). The battery pack powers two electric motors that generate 408hp power and 664Nm torque. On the other hand, Audi Q8 e-tron 50 gets a 95kWh battery pack that offers up to 505km range and peak power of 340hp. The torque offered is the same as the e-tron 55 (i.e 664Nm).

The cars are bundled with a 22kW AC charger while it supports up to 170kW DC fast charging. While the regular charger can completely charge the Q8 e-tron 55 in six hours, the Q8 e-tron 50 I can be charged in 4.45 hours.

Price

Audi Q8 e-tron 50: Rs 1.14 crore

Audi Q8 e-tron 55: Rs 1.26 crore

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 50: Rs 1.18 crore

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 55: Rs 1.30 crore