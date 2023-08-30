All new Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.72 lakh

One among the leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer is the Hero MotoCorp. In recent news, Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Karizma XMR 210 on August 29.

The launch of this bike marks the return of the Karizma brand, which was initially known for its mid-range sport-tour motorcycles. The bike is priced at Rs 1,82,900. However, there’s a catch!

The bike comes with an introductory discount of Rs 10,000. This brings the price of the bike down to Rs 1,72,900. Bollywood actor and Brand Ambassador Hrithik Roshan unveiled the all new Hero Karizma XMR 210.

The bike is being offered in three vibrant colors- Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red, and Matte Phantom Black.

The Karizma XMR offers an aggressive design with an LED headlamp. The fuel tank adds muscularity to the overall design. The design offered on the motorcycle points out that it can be an able sports tourer just like its predecessor models. This means that you will be able to use it for daily commuting and long rides with ease.

The bike is also equipped with a 210 cc single cylinder, 4V, DOHC, and liquid cooled engine. Notably, this is the most powerful engine designed by Hero MotoCorp. The torque offered stands at 20.4 Nm at 7250 RPM which allows the bike to touch the top speed of approximately 140 kmph.

People opting for this bike will get to adapt a sporty riding posture on the Hero Karizma XMR 210. The bike has rear-view mirrors integrated into the motor cycle’s fairing. It also has a stylish windscreen for the protection of the rider. The bike has an all-new fully-digital cluster of instruments, which is the largest in its category.

The digital inclusions in the bike provide essential information such as gear position, date, time, trip details, odometer reading, fuel level, tachometer, and speedometer readings.