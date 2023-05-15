4 Upcoming Royal Enfield 350-450 cc Bikes; Check details

Royal Enfield is working on some new motorcycles across 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc segments. The motorcycle manufacturer is planning to launch new models in the market over the next few years. The test mules of some of these upcoming RE bikes was spotted testing on the roads. While the validation duties for the all-new range of electric motorcycles are also underway.

Advertisement

Let’s check out the details about these upcoming Royal Enfield 350-450 cc Bikes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to make its global debut in the second half of this year. It could go on sale later. The dual-purpose adventure touring will be equipped with a brand new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The Himalayan 450 is expected to come with upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension having a good degree of adjustability, 21-inch front wire-spoke wheel, switchable ABS, an all-digital instrument console, USB charging facility, etc. Royal Enfield could offer a range of accessories with the upcoming model as well.

It will compete against the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.

New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield is set to introduce a new generation of popular Bullet 350 retro bike. The new-gen RE Bullet 350 will be based on a new platform that will have similar specifications as the latest Classic 350. It will likely be powered by the same OHC single-cylinder engine as the Classic, Meteor and Hunter. The price of the bike will likely be higher than the previous generation. It might be launched in the coming months.

Single-Seater Royal Enfield Classic Bobber

Royal Enfield is rumoured to be working on a single-seater version of the Classic 350. The upcoming bike is said to feature whitewall tyres to enhance the vintage look while the handlebar could be raised a little bit. There is not much information about the bike yet. It could go on sale soon in India as well.

Royal Enfield Hunter 450

Royal Enfield is reportedly planning to introduce a roadster based on the new 450 cc platform, which is said to be the Hunter 450. It will rival the other newly launched bikes in the 400-450 cc segment including the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 400 cc roadster, Hero-Harley 400 cc neo roadster, next-gen KTM 390 Duke and others.

Also Read: Six New Royal Enfield Bikes To Launch In Coming Months