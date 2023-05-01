Six new Royal Enfield bikes to launch in coming months

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a slew of motorcycles in the coming months. The motorcycle maker was often spotted testing the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes. Recently, the test mule of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was spotted testing on the roads.

Advertisement

We are expecting the company to introduce a 350cc bike based on the successful J-platform and another addition to the company’s 650cc platform along with an all-new Himalayan with a liquid-cooled engine in the near future.

It seems the two-wheeler manufacturer is very busy.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with J-platform engine

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been in demand since its launch in 1948. It is longest continuous two-wheeler model in production. Moreover, it is currently, the only 350cc lineup product to have an older UCE engine. As all its rivals have shifted to newer J-platform engine, the automobile maker is expected to do the same with the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. We have also seen spy shots of an RE test mule, which is believed to be the upcoming Bullet 350 with the J-platform engine and accompanying underpinnings.

Himalayan 450 with liquid-cooled engine

Royal Enfield is also reportedly planning to launch a new larger, more modern liquid-cooled Himalayan 450, which will serve as the upgrade to the Himalayan 411. The Himalayan 411 was introduced in 2016. Though, the company has made some upgrades for the bike, it lacked in terms of power as per riders. So, the company is readying the Himalayan 450 to satisfy these demands. The new RE Himalayan 450 will maintain its off road ability and offer more power. It is said to have 21-/18-inch wire-spoke rims at both ends and better suspension componentry in the form of a USD fork and monoshock.

Himalayan 450-based roadster

RE is also said to be working on a Himalayan 450 based Roadster, which will have the same liquid-cooled engine as the Himalayan 450 and telescopic front fork. The bike will feature a single-piece unit seat, which will have a lower height and smaller than the Himalayan 450, cast alloy wheels. It also appears to use the same fuel tank.

It will sit below the Himalayan 450, both in terms of price as well as features.

Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler

Royal Enfiled is expected to some new varinats in the 650cc portfolio. One of them is the RE 650cc scrambler. The spy shots of the test mule that surfaced on the internet showcased a two-into-one exhaust with a stubby muffler design. This was not seen on any 650cc model from Royal Enfield before. The model could have 19/17-inch or 19/18-inch wire-spoke rims and a USD fork and twin hydraulic shocks.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Shotgun 650 is expected to follow the Super Meteor 650 to the market. Both the RE bikes couls have similar features. However, the rider triangle area will be the difference between the two.

The Super Meteor 650 will have a feet-forward position and a more swept-back handlebar putting the rider in more of a sofa-like seating position. Contrastingly, the Shotgun 650 has mid-mounted footpegs and a shorter handlebar which seats the rider in a more standard and upright position.

While, the Super Meteor 650 will come with a more traditional cruiser look with its straight twin exhaust pipes in Chorme and long, swooping fenders. The RE Shotgun 650 will have more blacked-out components with slightly upswept dual exhaust pipes and shorter, chopped fenders.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with fairing

A modified RE Continental GT 650 got hyped for its addition of a full-fairing to model. The model with the retro racer vibe attracted bike enthusiasts attention. Though, this is not officially offered by the company yet. A test mule that was spied with a bikini fairing hints that the company might offer it in the future. This test mule was spotted only with a small front fairing but carried mounting points for a full-fairing to be fitted to the bike. Royal Enfield uses a race-prepped, semi-faired version of the Continental GT 650 already in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, dubbed the GT-R 650.

(Source: AutocarIndia)