2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Colour launched in India; Check Price and Specs

Yamaha has launched the chrome colour variant of the 2024 Yamaha FZ-X in India and this variant of the motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is planning to capture the retro-segment buyers in the Indian market and is aimed at younger riders. Mechanically the motorcycle remains the same as earlier.

Yamaha FZ-X details

The Yamaha FZ-X matches the combination of style and performance in its 150cc offering. The manufacturer is also offering a sweet deal on this new colour variant of the motorcycle. First 100 online bookings of the Chrome variant will be getting complimentary Casio G-shock watch during the delivery of the motorcycle.

In terms of design, the new chrome colour variant gets touches of chrome on headlamp unit and fuel tank. The wheels of the motorcycle are offered in gold while the other areas are painted in black.

When it comes to engine performance, the motorcycle is powered with a 149-cc engine with 12.4 PS peak power @ 7250 rpm and peak torque of 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The motorcycle gets a single-channel ABS and Traction Control System (TCS) as a standard accessory for the motorcycle.

Along with the Yamaha FX-Z Chrome variant we also get another shade-Metallic Black shade. The Metallic Black shade is affordable and costs Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bharat mobility Expo

Yamaha had unveiled two new scooters at the Bharat mobility Expo 2024– Nmax 155 and Grand Filano. The manufacturer has also showcased their existing FZ, R and MT models in the Expo. We also got to see the R1M, R7 and MT-07 models in the Expo.

The Yamaha R7 as well the MT-07 will be launching in India in the upcoming months as CBU imports (just like the MT-03 and R3). This means that both the motorcycles will be quite costly.