Honda City, City hybrid attract discounts of up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Honda City, and 2023 City e:HEV are getting attractive offers and discounts this February. They can discounts and offers up to Rs 1.12 lakh. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts or accessories, exchange bonus, corporate bonus and even a loyalty bonus.

Check the discount offers details below:

Honda City: Discount of up to Rs 1.12 lakh

The Honda City is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000. The cash discount is available for the 2023 models (MY2023) only. Meanwhile, the City models manufactured in 2024 (MY2024) are getting a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Honda has also listed free accessories instead of a cash discount – up to Rs 26,947 on the purchase of the MY2023 models or up to Rs 16,296 for MY2024. The exchange bonus offered on the Honda City is up to Rs 6,000. The exchange bonus remain the same for both 2023 and 2024 models.

Other benefits include a corporate bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 4,00 along with a special edition benefit of up to Rs 36,500. The special edition benefit is only applicable for the Elegant trim. In addition, there is also an extended warranty of fourth and fifth years worth Rs 13,600 on the VS and ZX trims.

The Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that churns out 121hp of power and 145Nm of peak torque. It can bought paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The City competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. It is currently priced between Rs 11.71 lakh-16.19 lakh.

Honda City e:HEV: Discount of up to Rs 1 lakh

The City e:HEV is the hybrid version of the regular City. There’s a flat cash discount of Rs 1 lakh on the 2023 model year units, and there are no offers on the newer 2024 units. The more fuel-efficient City is priced between Rs 18.89 lakh-20.39 lakh.

It comes with a similar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine coupled with two electric motors that’s mated to an e-CVT gearbox. One electric motor is driven by the petrol engine, which helps charge the battery pack at the rear, while the second, traction motor draws power from the battery and helps drive the front wheels.