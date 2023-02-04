2023 Renault cars- Kwid, Kiger and Triber launched in India, get RDE compliant engines

In order to meet the emission standards of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) Phase 2, Renault has updated its cars sold in India. The company has launched the 2023 models of Kwid, Kiger and Triber. 2023 Renault cars get RDE-compliant engines. The 2023 Renault cars also get an update in terms of price too. The bookings of the new cars have also started across Renault dealerships.

The Renault Kiger prices start at Rs 6.5 lakh and go up to Rs 11 lakh. On the other hand, the Renault Triber prices start at Rs 6.34 lakh and go up to Rs 8.75 lakh. The Renault Kwid prices start at Rs 4.70 lakh and go up to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Renault Triber

The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine which produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed AMT.

Renault Kiger

The Kiger gets a 1-litre petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1-litre petrol engine produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1-litre turbo petrol engine produces 100PS maximum power and a peak torque of 160Nm. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission and AMT (1-litre petrol engine) or an optional 5-speed CVT (1-litre turbo petrol engine).

Renault Kwid

The 0.8-litre petrol engine of the Renault Kwid has been removed from the line-up. This means that the car gets a 1-litre petrol engine. The 0.8-litre engine (now discontinued) used to produce 54PS maximum power along with 72Nm maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1-litre variant offers 68PS maximum power along with 91Nm maximum torque.

Note: The prices of the cars mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom, India. Kindly contact your nearest car dealer to know the exact prices in your region.