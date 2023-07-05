2023 Kia Carnival confirmed to launch in India in 2024

Kia recently discontinued the third-gen Carnival in India. Now, the company has confirmed to launch the new fourth-generation Carnival sometime next year. The company has also unveiled the Seltos facelift in the country.

According to reports, Kia India CEO, Taejin Park has confirmed that the yet-to-be-revealed refreshed fourth-gen Carnival will arrive in India and not the KA4 which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year.

Fourth-gen Kia Carnival

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival was showcased in India as the Kia KA4 as the third-gen of the MPV was still on sale at that time. The Fourth-gen Carnival (KA4) has been on sale overseas since around three years and is due for a mid-cycle styling update in near future. The testing of the facelifted version of the fourth-gen Carnival is currently underway in Korea.

The facelift for the fourth-gen Carnival is said to be packed with sports major styling revamp which will bring the MPV in-line with the newer Kia models like the refreshed Seltos that made its India debut today. Some of the styling cues seen on the Seltos like connected taillamps, Kia’s signature Star Map lighting theme, L-shaped taillamps and a few other new yet familiar design bits, are all expected to make their way on the updated Carnival. This means India will get the same Carnival MPV that will be on sale overseas.

The India bound new Carnival will not only sport fresh design, but will also come with more features and tech. Kia will most likely bring the new Carnival here via the CKD route which will help keep prices in check, however expect a significant markup in pricing over the third-gen Carnival which was priced at around Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar to the outgoing Carnival, the new gen MPV won’t have a direct rival however it will pose some competition to the likes of the Innova Hycross and will sit below the Toyota Vellfire that will also see a full model change in India in the coming months.