Google Pixel 8a leaked video reveals multiple AI features

Google is yet to announce a launch date for the much-anticipated Pixel 8a. However, the leak reports has started pouring revealing the features of the device ahead of its official launch, which might be held after Google I/O event.

Now, the devices is tipped to come with AI features in a new leaked video showcasing the device and highlighting some specifications. However, the leaked video was soon removed from the internet.

The video was shared by OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice). The latest leak report has suggested that Pixel 8a might be equipped with AI capabilities. If the leak video is to be believed then we might see son Ai-mazing camera with Circle to Search, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Night Sight.

Google Pixel 8a AI features leak

The first feature showcased is Best Take feature, that will lets you choose a different facial expression for people in the current photo. It picks their expressions from the set of recently captured burst photos. This feature is currently available for some select models.

You can see the feature by heading to Google Photos > Edit > Tools > Best Take.

The much-hyped Circle To Search feature will also be seen in the Pixel 8a. This feature is already offered on select Pixels and Galaxy smartphones. This lets you trigger a search for anything on the screen by simply circling that thing using your finger. You can activate Circle To Search by long-pressing the home button or navigation handle.

The Live Translate feature will offer real-time translations for foreign language audio and conversations. You can also point at a text to see its translation. In current Pixels, it is present within Settings > System. It is also available on select Galaxy devices too.

The Audio Magic Eraser lets you selectively tune out different background noises from video clips. It is also present inside the Edit menu in Google Photos on select devices.

The Pixel 8a is also expected to arrive with the Tensor G3 chipset and carry features such as with live translate feature, crystal-clear calls fast charging” and a “reliable all-day battery”, IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and it will get seven years of security updates just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The device might be launched in in white, black and blue colours. Though the launch date of Pixel 8a has not been confirmed, the rumours have suggested that it will launch shortly after the Google I/O event, that will take place from May 14-15, possibly launching on May 16.