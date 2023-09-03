2023 Jawa 42 Bobber teaser released, Launch imminent

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has released a teaser of the upcoming Jawa 42 Bobber showcasing the rear part of the motorcycle. The latest version of the Jawa 42 Bobber features multi-spoke alloy wheels, which gives the bike a modern and stylish look.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber teaser

The recent teaser of the 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber showcases the rear section of the 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber. The 2023 edition will be offered with multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section seems to have a similar design as the current model with a single seat and side panels featuring the “Bobber 42” branding.

The 2023 edition will come with dual exhausts and the circular tail lamp, which were also seen in the current model.

The current Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 30.22 BHP and 32.64 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The same engine and gearbox combination is likely to power the 2023 model.

The brake setup will consist of disc brakes at both ends supported by dual-channel ABS.

While the manufacturer hasn’t confirmed a launch date yet, the release of the teaser hints toward an imminent launch of the 2023 edition of the bike.