2023 Hyundai Verna interiors spied, gets these updated features

Hyundai is all set to introduce its latest sedan- the 2023 Hyundai Verna in India. Prior to its launch in India, the 2023 Hyundai Verna’s interior has been spied. The sedan offers some similarities to the Ioniq 5 EV that will launch in 2023 in India. The biggest change that the next-generation Hyundai Verna offers is the dual-screen infotainment setup.

A test mule of the Hyundai Verna (heavily camouflaged) was spotted recently and it is clearly seen that the upcoming sedan offers a dual-screen setup for the infotainment system. The dual-screen infotainment system is merged with the instrument cluster and is present on a single housing. The AC vents are present below the infotainment screen. The Ioniq 5, as well as Ioniq 6, offer a similar setup in terms of infotainment screen and AC. We do not know whether Hyundai will continue to offer hard buttons on the next–generation Verna or not.

Reports have also suggested that the next-generation Verna will offer ADAS features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and much more. Cabin features will include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

However, when it comes to the engine of the car, it is expected to remain unchanged. This means that three engine options will be available for the customers- 1.5 NA petrol, 1.5 Diesel, and 1.0 turbo petrol. In terms of power, the 1.5 NA petrol offers 115PS of power and 144Nm of torque. The turbocharged 1.0 petrol engine offers 120PS of power and 172Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5 Diesel engine offers 115PS of power and 172Nm of torque. There are ample chances that the company will phase out the Diesel engine due to pollution norms.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in India. The current generation of the Verna currently costs Rs 9.4 lakh and Rs 15.5 lakh. However, the 2023 model of the car might get a hike in price.