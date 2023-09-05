US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, Joe Biden test negative

Washington: The White House informed that US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. While, President Joe Biden tested negative for the viral disease.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for Covid -19,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. “She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms.

In recent weeks, there has been increase in Covid cases in the United States.

Amid the sudden surge, concern has grown about a new strain of Covid-19 – Pirola or BA.2.86.

In August this year, Biden also urged all Americans to get a COVID-19 booster shot this autumn to counter a new wave of infections reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.