US Astronaut, 2 Russians return to Earth after record-breaking 371 day space mission

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmriti Petelin, made a triumphant return to earth on Wednesday after completing their extraordinary 371-day space mission.

This remarkable journey covered an astounding 157.4 million miles and included 5,963 orbits around our planet. Notably, it stands as the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American.

The space trio bid farewell to the International Space Station (ISS) by undocking from the orbiting laboratory and safely touching down in Kazakhstan.

Initially planned for a six-month duration, their mission was extended due to an unexpected issue. In December 2022, a leak was detected in the Russian spacecraft, prompting the need for an extension.

Frank Rubio, who embarked on this space adventure on September 21, 2022, achieved a historic milestone on September 11, 2023, shattering the previous record for the longest single spaceflight by an American. The former record, at 355 days, was held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.

During their tenure aboard the ISS, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin actively participated in various scientific investigations. Their work encompassed studying how bacteria adapt to space conditions and delving into the effects of exercise on the human body during prolonged space missions.

The findings from these studies hold significant value as NASA prepares for future long-duration missions beyond Earth’s orbit.

Despite the unexpected challenges and the extension of their mission, the trio remained dedicated to their work. Their unwavering commitment not only advanced our understanding of life in space but also established a new benchmark for future astronauts.

Also Read: Former US President Donald Trump Found Liable For Fraud In New York Civil Case