Former US President Donald Trump found liable for fraud in New York Civil case

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has been found liable for fraud in a civil case in New York. Justice Arthur Engoron of New York state court determined that trump had consistently misrepresented his wealth by hundreds of millions of dollars to banks and insurers. As a result, the judge revoked the business certifications of Trump-related entities involved in the case.

He also appointed a receiver to oversee the dissolution of these corporate entities. This verdict acts as a significant setback for the former president, coming just before the scheduled start of a civil trial on Monday. It is expected to strengthen the claims of New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who accused Trump and his two elder sons of business fraud. They allegedly provided higher figures to banks and insurers. The remainder of the case is to be presented on the trial on October 2.

In response, Donald Trump and the other defendants continue to maintain their innocence, asserting that the disputed transactions were indeed profitable. They intend to appeal Justice Engoron’s decision. Trump has consistently denied of any wrongdoing. He presents the New York case as yet another politically motivated attack by a biased prosecutor. He has further criticized the judge of being overly politicized.

Despite these legal challenged, Trump remains a runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2023. He also continues to lead in the polls, despite facing multiple criminal charges in various cases.

Also Read: Forbes 30 Under 30 Tech CEO Found Dead In Her Baltimore Apartment