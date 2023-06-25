Sikh trader shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Pakistan

Islamabad: A Sikh trader was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Pakistan’s Peshawar, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Singh, who was heading home in Guldara Chowk, was attacked by the motorcyclists, wounding him seriously after which they fled the scene, SP City Abdul Salam Khalid was quoted as saying by the Daily Times.

He said: “Investigation is underway to determine whether the incident was a case of targeted killing or something else. The final conclusion will only be revealed once the investigation is completed.”

On Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper, identified as Tarlog Singh was targeted by unidentified gunmen near Guldara Chowk, Peshawar Police spokesperson M Alam said.

Tarlog, who suffered a gunshot wound in his leg, was later discharged from the hospital.

