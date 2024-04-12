Shocking! Unable to feed family, man axes wife, seven children to death in Pakistan

Lahore: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly axed his wife and seven minor children to death in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday, the police officials said.

The accused has been identified as Sajjad Khokhar, a labourer by profession attacked his wife Kausar, 42, and seven children four daughters and three sons aged between eight months and 10 years with an axe and killed them in Alipur, Muzaffargarh district in Pakistan.

According to the police, the man was arrested as he confessed to his crime as he could not feed his children any more. He was mentally disturbed due to financial issues and often quarrelled with his wife.

Later, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

(Input from Agencies)