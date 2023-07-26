Rapper Takeoff Honored with Epic Guinness World Record-Winning Giant Tribute Tattoo

A group of tattoo artists recently broke the Guinness World Record for the largest tattoo ever created, which was of the late American rapper Takeoff. The world’s largest tattoo, a heartfelt ode to the late rapper, was inked in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Guinness World Records, by artists from Atlanta Ink, Iron Palm Tattoos, and Pese Noir (all USA).

“The superlative tattoo measures a whopping 79 square feet and 6 square inches in area and was inked onto a giant piece of synthetic silicone skin that artists use to hone their craft,” according to the Guinness World Records.

Takeoff, a rapper from the group Migos who was brutally assassinated in November 2022, was actually Kirsnick Khari Ball.

“It is special to be able to create something that stays with people for their lifetime,” Atlanta tattoo artist JR Outlaw told Fox 5 Atlanta.

“I just want people to reflect on him as a person and his legacy in music and in the city,” he added.