Police seize over 1.5 ton of illicit drugs in Iran

The Iranian police have seized more than 1.5 ton of illegal drugs in operations in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

World
By IANS 0
Drug seize in iran
Image Credit: IANS

Tehran: The Iranian anti-narcotics police have seized more than 1.5 ton of illegal drugs in operations in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan over the past three days, media reported.

During the operations, the police forces ambushed members of two armed narcotics trafficking gangs who were transferring illegal drugs from the province to other Iranian cities in eight sedans through provincial roads, the official news agency IRNA quoted Doostali Jalilian, the provincial police chief, as saying on Saturday.

The police forces arrested 10 suspects, Jalilian said, noting that they were hunting for the escaped ones, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official listed the seized drugs as nearly 1.3 ton of opium, 144 kg of methamphetamine, and 89 kg of heroin, adding that the confiscated items also included the eight cars.

