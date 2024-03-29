Picture of woman’s semi-naked body paraded by Hamas winning a “photo of the year price” sparks online outrage

A picture of Hamas parading a slain Jewish woman’s semi-naked body through the streets of Gaza has been awarded a photo of the year prize. However, this has sparked a fierce outrage on social media platforms.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @hearnimator, the screenshot shows the graphic image featuring Shani Louk’s body was one among the several images that helped the news agency Associated Press (AP) secure first place in one of the Picture of the Year International award categories.

As per reports given by the New York Post, US-based Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute gives this award and describes it as the world’s oldest photojournalism competition. However, this image getting the Picture of the Year International award has sparked online outrage.

Sharing the screenshot, @hearnimator tweeted, “The person who took this photo was part of the jihadist gang who murdered, tortured and raped civilians. The family didn’t want her remembered like this. This award celebrates her continued desecration. Her name was Shani Louk.” Reacting to the post, one person wrote, “Such inhumane thoughts can only be expected from Islam… Nothing new for them…It’s an act of bravery for these cowards!! Society has fallen!!”

Meanwhile, another person wrote, “This is sick. Thinking of Shani’s family and the unimaginable pain they must be in. Those men are disgusting, evil.” A third person commented, “Morally reprehensible.”

It is worth mentioning here that the 23-year-old German-Israeli woman Shani Louk was found dead after being abducted by the Palestinian armed group Hamas during an attack on southern Israel. On October 7, the Hamas terror group launched a massive assault on southern Israel. Some 2,500 terrorists slaughtered over 1,400 people, the vast majority of them civilians, and abducted at least 239 people to the Strip.