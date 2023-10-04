Peru prolongs state of emergency due to extreme weather

Lima: Peru has decided to extend a state of emergency for 60 days in much of the country due to the “imminent danger” of potentially extreme weather caused by the arrival of El Nino and seasonal rains, the government gazette said.

According to the published decree, the emergency measure, which applies to 855 districts in 18 departments, aims “to continue implementing exceptional, immediate and necessary measures and actions to reduce the very high existing risk” posed by the climate phenomenon known as El Nino, reports Xinhua news agency.

Extending the “state of emergency” starting Saturday was approved following a report from the National Institute of Civil Defence, which warned of “imminent danger” from heavy downpours.

“There are immediate and necessary exceptional actions pending completion, mainly regarding the work of declogging, riverside defense, and cleaning canals and drains, among others,” the Institute said.

