Pakistan’s second-largest naval air base attacked, Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility

Islamabad: The second largest naval air base of Pakistan, PNS Siddique came under attack by multiple explosions and gunfire on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the assault on the Naval Airbase in Turbat. They have claimed the responsibility citing opposition to Chinese investments in Balochistan’s resources.

Furthermore, the BLA claimed that its members have breached the airbase, where Chinese drones are reportedly stationed.

Following the attack, an emergency has been declared at Teaching Hospital Turbat by District Health Officer Kech, mandating all doctors to report for duty promptly.

Earlier on March 20, unidentified gunmen forcibly entered Gwadar Port Authority Complex in Pakistan and opened firing. The report mentioned that two attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by security personnel.

A large contingent of police and security forces has reached the scene while the firing is going on Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn.

Majeed Brigade of Baloch Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attack. This is the second big attack by the Majeed Brigade in two months.