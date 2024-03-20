2 killed as unidentified gunmen forcibly enter Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, open firing

Islamabad: Unidentified gunmen forcibly entered Gwadar Port Authority Complex in Pakistan and opened firing, a security official said.

The report mentioned that two attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by security personnel.

A large contingent of police and security forces has reached the scene while the firing is going on Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn.

Majeed Brigade of Baloch Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attack. This is the second big attack by the Majeed Brigade in two months.