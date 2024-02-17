One firefighter killed, 11 injured as house explodes due to gas leak in Virginia

Virginia: Atleast one firefighter was killed and 11 others sustained injuries as a house exploded due to gas leak in Sterling area in Virginia.

The fire officials, informed that they were called to a home on Silver Ridge Drive by a report of a gas smell after 7:30 p.m. and a fiery explosion took place about 30 minutes later.

In a press conference, Loudon County Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams said that one firefighter is dead, nine firefighters, and two civilians are injured after the explosion “totally devastated” a home in northern Virginia as reported by Fox News.

The injured fighters were immediately admitted to the hospital, where the nine firefighters and two civilians condition is stated to be serious to less severe.

Multiple firefighters were trapped, informed William.