North America, Mexico, Canada witness total solar eclipse, Watch spectacular view of day turning into night

US: Cities across Mexico, the United States and Canada witnessed a total solar eclipse crossed North America on Monday. The solar eclipse made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast at 11:37 pm IST in Mazatlan.

Reportedly, this was the first total solar eclipse North America witnessed since 2017. During this celestial event, the moon passed directly between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow that completely obscures the sun, was seen from across North America.

The total dark lasted up to four minutes depending on the observer’s location. Around 44 million people witnessed the solar eclipse live.

It is worth mentioning here that the eclipse was witnessed in five states of Mexico; Sinaloa, Nayarit, Durango, Calhulia, and Chihuahua. 15 states of the US, including Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and others also saw the eclipse. Furthermore, it was visible in six Canadian Provinces including Ontariom Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland.

Moreover, it is also to be mentioned that potentially, it is going to be the last total solar eclipse over the US until the year 2044. Notably, a total solar eclipse is a rare event that occurs when the sun is completely covered by the moon. During the peak phase of the eclipse, the sky darkens even during the day time. It is not advisable to watch a solar eclipse with naked eyes.

solar eclipse filmed in chile pic.twitter.com/A1bM68bb25 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 8, 2024

