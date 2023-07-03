Need stronger policies to protect kids from harms of food marketing: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday released new guidelines calling for stronger policies to protect children from the harmful impact of food marketing.

The guideline recommends countries implement comprehensive mandatory policies to protect children of all ages from the marketing of foods and non-alcoholic beverages that are high in saturated fatty acids, trans-fatty acids, free sugars and/or salt (HFSS).

The updated recommendation is based on the findings of reviews of recent evidence, including how exposure to and the power of food marketing affects children’s health, eating behaviours, and food-related attitudes and beliefs.

