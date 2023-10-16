N’ Korean leader Kim Jong Un executes general by throwing him in Piranha-Filled Tank

North Korea: In a horrifying revelation, reports have emerged claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un executed a general throwing him in a piranha-filled fish tank.

The general, alleged to have been planning a coup, became the latest victim of this gruesome execution technique within Kim’s Ryongsong Residence.

The name of the general has not been disclosed, but the details of the execution method are chilling. The victim had his arms and torso brutally cut open with knives before being cast into the giant fish tank. The tank reportedly contained several hundred piranhas imported from Brazil. It remains unclear whether the general perished from the piranhas, his wounds, or drowning.

Reports suggest that Kim Jong-un drew inspiration for this horrifying execution method from the 1977 James Bond movie ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’. In the movie the villain executed his adversaries by throwing them into a shark-filled aquarium.

This shocking revelation adds to a list of 16 senior officials allegedly executed by Kim Jong-un since he assumed power in 2011. The North Korean leader has previously executed key figures such as the army chief, the CEO of North Korea’s Central Bank, and ambassadors in Cuba and Malaysia. According to UK intelligence sources, Kim Jong-un rules by fear, showcasing his ruthlessness to anyone suspected of treason, even among his closest aides.