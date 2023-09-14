Man hides wife’s body in freezer to collect her pension, finally lands in jail

New Delhi: A man reportedly hid the body of his wife in freezer for about five years. The 57 year man has been sentenced to 3.5 years jail by a Swedish Court recently. The incident took place in Norway.

As per reports, the man put his wife’s body in the freeze and told his friends as well as his in-laws that she was sleeping or she was unavailable. Finally, the woman’s family filed a missing report with Police and later the truth surfaced.

Reportedly, the woman died in 2018 from cancer. However, following the missing report by the woman’s family, police found her body in March and the man admitted that he hid her death and body.

The incident took place in Arjang that is about 340 kilometres away from Stockholm.

Reportedly, the man had stored the woman’s body in a freezer. And he also used it to store food. And during all the years, the man pretended to the concerned authorities that her wife was alive and availed her pension as well as tax rebates.

The Court sentenced him with the charge of falsifying records and gross breach of civil liberties among others.

