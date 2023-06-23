Man drugged wife every night, invited strangers to rape her and filmed for 10 years in France

In a horrifying act, a man from france has been accused of drugging wife every night and getting raped by different men and then getting it filmed for 10 years.

The French man has been identified as Dominique P by The Telegraph, He mixed the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam into his wife’s meal.

According to The Telegraph, he would get his wife unconscious and invite the so-called ‘guests’ to their residence in Mazan, France, where they would engage in sexual acts with the unsuspecting and sleeping woman, known by the pseudonym Francoise.

He then recorded the heinous activities and preserved the footages on a USB drive in a file and named it under ABUSES. The alleged rapes took place between 2011 and 2020.

According to police, Dominique was married to Francois for more than 50 years and the couple has three children, according to the police.

Investigators confirmed 92 rape incidents over 10 years involving 51 men, ranging from 26 to 73 years old have raped the woman and now they have been arrested.

They include a fireman, a lorry driver, municipal councillor, IT worker in a bank, prison guard, a nurse and a journalist.

Dominique had banned tobacco and perfume to avoid strong smells that could lead to his wife waking up. He asked the men to wash their hands in hot water to avoid sudden change of temperature and undress in the kitchen, park their vehicles near a school and walk in the dark to the house to avoid arousing neighbours’ suspicion.

Investigators informed that Dominique established contact with the men through an online forum named “a son insu” (“without him/her knowing”) in which it serves as a platform for members to discuss and plan sexual acts with their unsuspecting, non-consenting partners, often under the influence of drugs.

The police stumbled upon the alleged rape videos during a preliminary investigation in 2020, prompted by suspicions of Dominique’s involvement in secretly filming women in changing rooms using hidden cameras.

When the woman was told about the tapes, she broke down and battled with depression. Later, the woman filed for divorce.