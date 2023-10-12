Israelis in India fear for loved ones, condemn Hamas War: ‘Bombs struck house, women raped and children killed’

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists has taken a toll, with over 2,500 casualties on both sides of the Gaza border. The impact of the violence is not limited to those within the war-torn regions but also extends to their families residing in India.

As the death toll continues to rise, Israelis currently in India are worried about the safety of their loved ones back home in Israel.

Angry and resentful over the surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, Israelis residing in India have expressed their deep displeasure against the attackers. While some Israelis have been residing in India for an extended period, others, including tourists, are eager to return to their home country in light of the recent developments.

Keneriyat, an Israeli woman residing in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, recounted the terrifying experience of her family’s house being bombed during the Hamas attacks while speaking to media. She is in touch with her brother, who serves in the Israeli Army, and is gravely concerned for her family’s safety. Keneriyat expressed feeling safer in India but conveyed her fears about returning to her homeland, given the current situation.

Sheera, an Israeli tourist in Kullu, highlighted the horrific and unexpected nature of the conflict and called for understanding and support for Israel. She emphasized the importance of aid beyond military assistance, including supplying essential goods to those affected by the violence.

Amat, another Israeli tourist in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, expressed a desire to return to Israel and join the battlefield alongside the Israeli defense forces due to Hamas’s unprovoked attacks targeting innocent civilians.

Known as ‘Mini Israel’, Dharamkot village in McLeodganj is home to a dense population of Israelis. However, due to the current crisis, the village now appears deserted as Israelis residing there are finding ways to return to Israel and contribute during this hour of crisis.

Some Israeli tourists condemned the actions of Hamas, highlighting the atrocities committed against innocent people, including women and children. They expressed their grief and condemned the killing of attendees at a music festival in southern Israel.

The ongoing war between Hamas and Israel has resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides. The conflict has witnessed Israeli forces continuing their attacks on the Gaza Strip, while Hamas terrorists have also targeted locations in Israel.