Indian Coast Guard ships arrive in Sri Lanka for training

Colombo: Indian Coast Guard ships Samarth, an Offshore Patrol Vessel and Abhinav, Fast Patrol Vessel, arrived at Southern port city of Galle for training and professional interaction, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

“The ships will visit Colombo from March 2 to 5 before departing the Island nation. The Commanding Officers of the Indian Coast Guard Ships, Deputy Inspector General P Pradeep Kumar and Commandant (JG) Prabhat Kumar will be calling on Director General Sri Lanka Coast Guard and other senior officers,” the Indian High Commission said.

During the stay, the ships will undertake training for Sri Lanka Coast Guard on VBSS, Fire Fighting and Damage Control, Maritime Pollution Response and hold few other professional interactions.

Other activities such as yoga, beach cleaning and walkathon will also be held during the visit.

Additionally Passage Exercise (PASSEX) is to be conducted with Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship, on departure, off Galle and Colombo.

The ships will be open for visit by school children. The ships would host a reception onboard for guests from Sri Lanka including senior officials from defence hierarchy and civil administration.

“The visit of these Indian Coast Guard Ships will significantly aid in augmenting capabilities of Sri Lanka Coast Guard and personnel in order to efficiently address maritime security challenges in the region,” the High Commission said.

Indian Naval Ships and Submarines Kora, Kabra and Karanj had visited Colombo in past few months. Visits by Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels to Sri Lanka aim to enhance camaraderie and interoperability between the two friendly neighbouring Navies, which is in keeping with India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine and ‘Neighbourhood First’.