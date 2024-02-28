This US Medical school scraps tuition fees after $1 billion donation

New-York: Good news for medical students, a school in New York will scrap tuition fees after USD 1 billion was donated to the school.

The school received $1 billion as a gift by Ruth Gottesman, a former professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. She is also the widow of a Wall Street investor. She announced that the donation will allow four-year students to go tuition free.

The school is located in the Bronx area, which is New York city’s poorest town, where the healthcare facilities are the worst in the state.

Here is the video where the students can be seen dancing, cheering, screaming and applauding after the announcement was made.

We are profoundly grateful that Dr. Ruth Gottesman, Professor Emerita of Pediatrics at @EinsteinMed, has made a transformational gift to #MontefioreEinstein—the largest to any medical school in the country—that ensures no student has to pay tuition again. https://t.co/XOy9HZLbfD pic.twitter.com/1ijv02jHFk — Montefiore Health System (@MontefioreNYC) February 26, 2024

“Albert Einstein College of Medicine has received a transformational gift from Ruth L. Gottesman, Ed.D., Chair of the Einstein Board of Trustees and Montefiore Health System board member,” the organization said in a statement late Monday.

“This historic gift the largest made to any medical school in the country and will ensure that no student at Einstein will have to pay tuition again.”

All current fourth-year students will be reimbursed their spring 2024 semester fees and from August all future students will receive free tuition, the statement added as reported by Barrons.