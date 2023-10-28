India abstains from UN Truce Vote on Israel-Hamas conflict resolution

California: India on Friday chose not to vote either for or against a United Nations (UN) resolution that asked for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The resolution, made by Jordan, also sought unrestricted access for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. However, the resolution did not mention Hamas. Canada proposed a change to the resolution, adding a part that condemned ‘terrorist attacks by Hamas.’

India supported Canada’s amendment, along with 87 other countries. However, the amendment did not pass because it didn’t receive the necessary two-thirds majority.

At the same time, the resolution called “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations,” created by Jordan, was accepted. A total of 120 countries voted in favor of it, 14 opposed it, and 45 chose not to vote at all. India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the UK were among those who decided not to vote.

“As you’ll notice, two key words are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous,” said US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“This resolution makes no mention of the innocent people – including citizens of many of you in this room – many of you here today who have citizens who are being held hostage by Hamas and other terrorist groups,” she added.

These are omissions of evil. And they give cover to, and they empower, Hamas’ brutality. And no member state – no member state – should allow that to happen. You should not let it stand,” she further stated.