Helicopter with 6 people onboard goes missing in Nepal

A helicopter carrying six people onboard went missing on Tuesday in Nepal. The helicopter was flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu district

Kathmandu: A helicopter with six people onboard went missing on Tuesday in Nepal, officials said.

The helicopter was flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu district, where Mount Everest is located.

Raju Neupane, manager at Manang Air, said the people in the helicopter comprised the pilot and five passengers, all foreign nationals.

The helicopter went off the radar at 10.12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to civil aviation authorities.

The helicopter was originally heading to Lukla near the Mount Everest base camp but could not land due to bad weather.

Then the helicopter landed in Surke, Solukhumbu, following which it was headed to Kathmandu.

A team has been mobilised for a search and rescue operation, said Neupane.

