Health concerns rises in Philippines as 45 children fell sick from gases emanating from Taal Volcano

Philippines: In the Philippines, Taal Volcano, one of the world’s smallest but active volcanoes situated 60 kilometers north of Manila, has released gases causing health issues, particularly affecting at least 45 children.

The emissions, laden with sulfur dioxide, have resulted in skin, throat, and eye irritation for residents in nearby towns. Due to the concerning situation, schools in more than 20 towns have been directed to close temporarily.

Authorities have clarified that there is no immediate threat of a volcanic eruption. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has reported the presence of hot volcanic fluids in the volcano’s crater lake, which are dispersing volcanic gases.

The emission has also caused heavy pollution, enveloping buildings in the capital region with haze. The alert level remains at 1 on a five-level scale, indicating a ‘slight increase in volcanic earthquake and steam or gas activity.’

Notably, Taal last erupted in 2020, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of individuals. Since then, sporadic volcanic activities have been recorded in 2021 and 2022.