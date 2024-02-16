Greece becomes the first Orthodox country to legalise same-sex marriage

Athens: Greece becomes the first Orthodox Christian country to legalise the same-sex marriage on Thursday despite opposition from the church and politicians.

The Greece’s parliament approved the bill allowing the same-sex marriage. The bill was approved by 176 lawmakers in the parliament and 76 were against it. The bill required a simple majority to pass in the 300-member parliament.

It becomes a victory for the supporters of LGBT groups. They celebrated and cheered on the streets of Athens. The same-sex couples can also adopt children now legally.

This is a historic moment and a day of Joy, Stella Belia, the head of the same-sex parents group Rainbow families told Reuters news agency.

Fifteen of the European Union’s 27 members have already legalised the same-sex marriage. It is already permitted in 35 countries worldwide.